HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after being accused of beating his 7-year-old son, said authorities.

Kyle Young was taken into custody in Harrison County on Friday and charged with injury with intent bodily injury, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on East Doctors Road.

The man reportedly pulled out a gun before officials arrived, and fled the scene. Young was later found on Curtis Black Road and admitted he committed the assault, said the sheriff’s office.

He was released from jail on Sunday.