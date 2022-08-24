CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday night in Jacksonville after a report was made to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that he had held a family at gun point and threatened them, according to officials.

Justin Odell Ray, 32 of Jacksonville, was arrested after a joint operation between SWAT operators from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Bullard Police Department.

Officials said Ray fled his residence on foot and was quickly arrested, and found to be in possession of narcotics and ammunition. At the time, a parole violation warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the following timeline of their interactions with Ray and his parole status since March:

March 29

Ray was arrested in Cherokee County for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. At the time, Ray was on parole. Before Texas Pardon and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest, Ray had already bonded out of the Cherokee County Jail.

June 2

The sheriff’s office attempted to stop Ray in a car, and led several law enforcement agencies on a high speed pursuit through Jacksonville, according to officials.

Ray fled from the car on foot, and officials said he unlawfully entered several houses while evading from police. He was later arrested and booked into Cherokee County Jail.

Texas Pardon and Parole lifted the March parole warrant for Ray’s arrest, “releasing him back into society.”

August 19

Texas Pardon and Parole issued another parole violation warrant for Ray.

August 22

The sheriff’s office said they took a report that said Ray held a family at gun point and threatened them.

August 23

Ray was arrested after a foot pursuit and as apart of a joint operation between SWAT operators from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Bullard Police Department.

He was fond to be in possession of narcotics and ammunition at the time of his arrest, according to officials.