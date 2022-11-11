NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches County resident was arrested on Wednesday for stalking after allegedly peeping through a window at a rental property he owns, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 100 block of CR 521 around 10:20 p.m. after a female tenant noticed the property owner, Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, “peering through a hole cut in window blinds while sexually gratifying himself.”

Juarez allegedly told deputies he was outside of the home to work on a piece of machinery, which the deputies noted as suspicious. Officials said evidence was also found that a ladder had been used to peer into the window.

“During an interview with deputies, Juarez said he’d viewed the female tenant on more than one occasion,” officials said.

Juarez was arrested for third-degree felony stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.