HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Tuesday after nearly $10,000 worth of guitars and band equipment were stolen from a home.

According to officials, the homeowner posted screenshots from the theft that were caught on security cameras to Facebook, and people in the Diana community “quickly identified the suspect.”

Karl Nicolas Chapman, 41 of Longview, was located in the Hallsville area, and arrested on warrants for burglary and criminal mischief.

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that investigators have recovered most of the stolen items and returned them to the owner.

“I want to thank the Ore City and Diana communities for helping us solve this case to hold the suspect accountable and return the property to its rightful owners,” Sheriff BJ Fletcher said. “We love helping and serving our communities, and we appreciate their continued trust and support.”

Chapman was released on Wednesday after posting a $13,000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.