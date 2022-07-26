CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, on Tuesday after it was discovered the vehicle he was driving had been stolen one year ago.

An officer with the Crockett Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop around 1:35 a.m. on State Loop 304 near North 4th Street. The vehicle involved was Hyundai sedan, and Ronald Dewayne Dickinson, 50, was detained.

Dickinson did not stop his vehicle right away, but he did pull over on Patterson Avenue. Law enforcement later noticed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Houston in July 2021.

Dickinson was booked into the Houston County Jail and his bond was $1,000.