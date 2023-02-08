PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said.

The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, of Palestine was inside a residence at that address, and he was wanted for a parole violation.

Two additional officers were called to the scene. Police later said they saw Kimbrough leaving the house through the back. They made contact with the man, and he reportedly tried to go back into the house. He was not able to escape, according to authorities.

Kimbrough surrendered to police, and they said he threw away a plastic bag.

Authorities said the plastic bag had 30 grams of suspected meth and more than 2 grams of prescription tablets that were propranolol hydrochloride.

Kimbrough was arrested for the parole warrant and for the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance PG1 4 grams to 200 grams

Possession of a dangerous drug

Evading arrest detention with previous conviction

Tampering/fabricating evidence with intent to impair

Kimbrough was booked into the Anderson County Jail.