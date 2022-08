NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27 after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Nacogdoches.

Ray McCollister, 26, of Center, received the following charge: accident involving injury.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Dolph Street near the Oak Hill Plaza Apartments after a driver struck a pedestrian and left the scene, said the Nacogdoches Police Department.

The pedestrian did not suffer life-threatening injuries, said law enforcement.