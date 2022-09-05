CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after running away from officers and charged with several felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Saturday, Sept. 3 Crockett police were walking and patrolling the area of Wooten Street around 9 p.m. Officers later saw a man who ran away after he noticed them.

Police chased after the man, and they said he threw a pistol down as he fled. The man was later identified as Vincent Thomas, 33, of Crockett.

Law enforcement arrested Thomas, and he was charged with two third-degree felonies: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, which is a state jail felony.