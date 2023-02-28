RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday for allegedly having 15 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The Henderson Police Department said they executed a narcotics search warrant along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Rusk County. Authorities said they walked through the property and found 15 pounds of suspected marijuana. Police later seized the drugs, a handgun and money.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, which is a third-degree felony.