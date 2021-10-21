East Texas man arrested for allegedly recording himself hiding camera in public bathroom

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A Crockett man was arrested after allegedly recording himself hiding a camera in a public bathroom.

27-year-old Arturo Rodriguez was arrested for invasive visual recording and booked into the Houston County Jail.

According to Crockett police, they were called to a local business on Tuesday after an employee reportedly discovered a hidden camera above the ceiling tile bathroom.

After they analyzed the camera system and storage card, it was discovered that the suspect who placed the hidden camera recorded himself while hiding it. That was when police identified Rodriguez as the suspect.

Police said he was brought in for questioning and cooperated with investigators before being booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending, police said.