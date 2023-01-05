GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect.

Police obtained a warrant for McCormick on Tuesday, and he was arrested the same day. He was booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center.

Authorities are still investigating the situation and McCormick could face other charges.

The Grand Saline Police Department also thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Van Police Department, the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office and the Van Zandt County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office for helping with this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Grand Saline police at 903-962-3145.