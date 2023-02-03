NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony.

The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, tires and other automotive parts from a person in Nacogdoches County. Law enforcement were informed of the incident on Jan. 31 and authorities later noticed the wheels were being sold on social media.

Deputies reached out to Keil on Facebook pretending to be buyers and arranged a meeting in the 3500 block of South Street.

Keil was arrested at the location, and he was wanted on another warrant.