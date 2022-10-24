HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on US 80 about half a mile west of FM 968.

DPS said DeSantos was driving a 1999 Toyota 4Runner and heading west on US 80. Then, the Toyota passed a 2022 Can-Am Ryker, a three-wheeled motorcycle, while in a non-passing zone, said authorities.

According to DPS, the Toyota returned to the lane and crashed into the back of the other vehicle that was heading west as well. Barbara Allen, 65, of Hughes Springs died after the crash. She was in the Can-Am Ryker.