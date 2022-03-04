CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man was killed Thursday morning when his car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

A preliminary report from DPS said that 34-year-old David Crooks was driving northwest on Highway 149 west of Carthage at 11 a.m.

Crooks’ 1985 Chevrolet Silverado was coming over the top of the hill while he was in the inside lane. The report says that an 18-wheeler was also stopped in the inside lane, waiting to turn left into a private road.

Crooks’ car struck the back right of the 18-wheeler and came to a stop in the middle of the lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to a Carthage hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries,” according to the report.

The crash is still under investigation.