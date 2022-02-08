MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was killed Sunday morning after a fiery, single-car crash, according to a release from local police.

Crews were called to the intersection of Spring and Wood Streets in Marshall around 11:15 a.m. after callers reported a car running off the road.

The car rolled over near the intersection and EMS worked to pull him from the vehicle as flames spread around it.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old J’Antorio Harper, a Marshall native. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said in the statement that crash reconstructionists are still investigating the wreck.