NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office filed an additional 14 third-degree felony charges against an East Texas man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Clayton Paul Williams, 35, of Garrison was charged with possession or promotion of child pornography.

He was previously indicted in August on 201 felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a child, which included: 198 first-degree felony counts of sexual assault of a child, one first-degree felony for aggravated sexual assault of a child and two second-degree felonies for indecency with a child.

Williams now faces a total of 215 felony charges and warrants for his new charges were served on Sept. 19. Authorities said these new charges followed after they found more evidence during this investigation.

Williams’ bonds for the latest charges are $350,000. His total bond for all 215 charges is $2.85 million.