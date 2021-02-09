East Texas man gets paint all over car on highway, searching for those responsible

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas couple who drove along highway 155 got a sloppy paint job they never wanted recently.

Some people have probably seen tire tracks stamped in yellow street paint while driving south on highway 155.

Those marks most likely belong to Andy Neederhofer, and he and his wife are trying to get answers.

“When I was going on the road, I didn’t notice it. But, my wife called me and said ‘hey, there’s something getting splattered all of your jeep and all over my windshield,” said Neederhofer.

He also mentioned there were no work crews visible or construction signs on display, but he eventually pulled over to talk with a construction worker.

Neederhofer wasn’t the only one. Other people had also spoken with the construction employee about the strange paint marks.

Now, Neederhofer said all he wants is an answer and a solution.

I’m not saying it was on purpose or anything like that, but I’m saying it was, something was wrong,” he said. “And someone should investigate as to what went wrong, I don’t want nothing else all I want is for someone to get the paint off our vehicles.”

Neederhofer contacted the Texas Department of Transportation about the issue, and they say they’re not the ones to blame.

TXDOT hired a Tyler company called Striping Technology to help them with the paint job.

But, Neederhofer said they responded in the form of an email and refused to take responsibility.

“I responded to that email saying false. You did do something wrong,” he added.

KETK contacted TxDOT for a statement, and they said they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.