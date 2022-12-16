SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found shot to death behind a Shreveport dumpster early Friday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is 61-year-old Michael P. Grace of Chandler, Texas.

Shreveport police are investigating the fatal shooting, discovered by a bartender behind the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive around 2 a.m.

According to police, the bartender was taking the trash out when she saw a male standing over another male. The bartender told police the man standing over the victim told her go back, and that he left on a motorcycle as she headed back into the bar. After he left, she came back outside to check on the man on the ground and saw that he had been shot in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreveport police said no one reported hearing gunshots or seeing anything, and they were not sure where exactly the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. To provide an anonymous tip, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.