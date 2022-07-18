TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is in critical condition after an East Texas shooting.

Officials are investigating the incident that happened around 10 a.m. in Texarkana on Sunday at the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets.

A 36-year-old man from Hooks was shot. Detectives said they believe a person in a newer silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck made a U-turn at the intersection and shot at the victim’s vehicle.

The man who was shot drove to W. 13th Street and Summerhill Road, and he crashed into a car that was parked, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, and then flown to a hospital in Little Rock because he was badly injured.

Officials do not know the motive for the shooting, yet. If anyone has information about the shooting, they should call police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.