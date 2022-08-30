NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted on 201 felony charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison, was indicted for 198 first-degree felony counts of sexual assault of a child, one first-degree felony for aggravated sexual assault of a child and two second-degree felonies for indecency with a child. His bond has been set for a total of $2.5 million.

Officials said the abuse started when the victim was under 14-years old and happened for more than a year. The sheriff’s office started looking into the case after deputies were contacted on Aug. 13.

A family member of the victim noticed the abuse and called law enforcement, said authorities.

The sheriff’s office said they worked quickly to get a warrant for William’s arrest to protect the victim and her family. Law enforcement used evidence from the initial investigation for the warrant, and the man was detained in San Augustine on a single warrant on Aug. 13.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office were granted more search warrants for Williams’ personal property and this led to him receiving more felony charges. Officials said the case is still under investigation.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to thank the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, Harold’s House, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, Child Protective Services, and the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office for each agency’s assistance in this case.

If you receive information about or suspect child abuse, make a report to your local law enforcement agency, dial 911, or call 1-800-252-4500. Anonymous tips can also be placed with Child Protective Services by calling 711.