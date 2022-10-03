ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Anderson County on Sunday, said DPS.

The wreck happened around 6:09 a.m. on Highway 84 approximately one mile west of Palestine.

A 2015 Nissan Sentra was moving east on the highway. Officials said the car was on the wrong side of the road, not passing in a curve and crashed into a 2013 Ford F350.

Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale was driving the Nissan. He was pronounced dead at the scene. David Trawick, 45, of Jacksonville was driving the Ford, was injured and taken to a local hospital.