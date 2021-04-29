East Texas man killed by train after lying down on the tracks

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed early Wednesday morning, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Union Pacific Railroad called authorities to report they had just run over a man that was lying down on the train tracks around 2 a.m. Sheriff Wallace did not give an exact location in the statement he released late Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the body of 46-year-old Jason Otis Bruso, a Trinity resident.

His family has been notified and investigators do not suspect foul play.