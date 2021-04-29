East Texas man killed by train after lying down on the tracks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed early Wednesday morning, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Union Pacific Railroad called authorities to report they had just run over a man that was lying down on the train tracks around 2 a.m. Sheriff Wallace did not give an exact location in the statement he released late Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the body of 46-year-old Jason Otis Bruso, a Trinity resident.

His family has been notified and investigators do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51