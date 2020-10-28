East Texas man killed in Lubbock plane crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – A man who was killed in a plane crash in Lubbock Monday afternoon has been identified as an East Texas native.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue identified the victim was 69-year-old Donald Eakin, of Hallsville.

The single-engine Cessna Centurion came to Lubbock from Belen, New Mexico. It crashed at about 4:00 p.m. while heading toward Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The plane impacted in the backyard, but the residents were not home at the time of the crash. The only damage was to a fence.

The ownership of the plane was registered to a man in Colorado, not Eakin. According to FlightAware and audio from air traffic control, he did not land on his first attempt but instead circled for a second.

There was reduced visibility and conditions consistent with icing.