QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed Monday morning in a car accident after striking multiple trees.

62-year-old David Woolverton, of Como, was traveling south on FM 2966 just one mile north of Quitman when the car ran off the road while it was rounding a curve.

According to DPS, the 2020 Dodge Ram struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Woolverton was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Gilbreath. He was taken to a Quitman funeral home.