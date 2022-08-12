HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44 of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty to murder for hire Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.

Per the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman and solicited the ‘hitman’ to murder a former associate of Campo. Campos accused his former associate of either stealing drugs from him or said he owed him money. The ‘hitman’ was actually an undercover federal agent. Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks.

On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman, traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, provide the ‘hitman’ with a handgun to be used in the murder, and provide information about the intended victim.

On April 13, Campos and Pittman again traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder and provide the ‘hitman’ with approximately one gallon of Phenylacetone/P2P, a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, and a shotgun as partial payment for the murder of the intended victim.

Campos and Pittman were indicted by a federal grand jury on April 21. Pittman pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and is a waiting sentencing.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. This case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.