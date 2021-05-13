East Texas man reunites with good Samaritan who rescued him from motorcycle crash on I-20

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- On Thursday, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances handed out their first ever Good Samaritan Award.

This honor was presented to a nurse who went above and beyond to save the life of a stranger.

Courtney Shelton was driving on I-20 with her daughter, when they stumbled upon the scene of a bad wreck involving a motorcycle.

Shelton quickly jumped into action to save the life of the motorcyclist who was thrown headfirst into a large patch of grass.

“I eased off on the side of the road. My heart was pounding because you don’t ever know at that point what you’re going to find. The grass was probably 2 to 3 feet high. No one would’ve ever seen him out there,” she said.

Shelton attended his injuries until first responders made it to the scene.

On Thursday, she met John Zumbro, the motorcyclist she saved, for the first time since the crash. Zumbro also thanked the nurse for her help.

Both of them said the accident is a classic example of being at the right place at the right time.

“She didn’t have time to really think. She just did what she was trying to do and help people out. I’ve learned a new profound appreciation for nurses,” added Zumbro.

Shelton never takes that route, but she happened to be there on the day of the wreck.

Zumbro said Shelton and her daughter are his guardian angels.