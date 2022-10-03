TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to a 2021 crash that killed a woman, said law enforcement.

31-year-old Blake Partain pleaded guilty in Trinity County on Monday to intoxication manslaughter, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. As part of his guilty plea, Partain waived his right to appeal and was arrested, according to officials.

The crash happened on March 7, 2021. Law enforcement said Partain was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup truck that was involved in a single-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of Chelsea Renae McBride.

Authorities said McBride’s family worked with the district attorney’s office to obtain the plea agreement. McBride’s mother and father also shared emotional messages in court on Monday, said officials.