TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Thursday for ATM burglaries in East Texas.

Lamarcus Vontino Moore Jr., 21, entered a plea agreement in March, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank theft, and was sentenced on Thursday to time in federal prison, three years supervised release and was ordered to pay $257,789 in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Moore conspired with others to burglarize ATMs in the Bowie County area.

“In each burglary, one of the co-conspirators stole a pickup truck and then the defendants attached chains to the ATM and used the stolen truck to break open the ATM,” officials said. “There was approximately $60,000 in damage done to each ATM.”

Two different times in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said ATMs were burglarized with $127,654 and $10,513 being stolen from the machines.

Officials said six other defendants have already been sentenced, and this case was investigated by the FBI, Wake Village Police Department, Texarkana Police Department and the Queen City Police Department.