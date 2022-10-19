Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation.

Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County.

He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, evading with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to a child, and continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14 years of age. Stearns is still waiting to go to trial for those charges. He was also previously convicted of five felonies.

In July, a jury found him guilty of burglary of a habitation, but he chose to go to the judge for punishment. A pre-sentence investigation report was carried out, so the punishment hearing date was set in October.

During the burglary case, officials said Stearns broke a window and went into the home of an elderly man. The victim was not at home because he went to get medical treatment.

Stearns took the man’s medications and a jar with change, said law enforcement.

The DA’s office said Stearns had several behavioral incidents while at the Nacogdoches County Jail such as “assaultive behavior” toward other inmates and staff. Authorities said he also interfered with locks and security.

“Ultimately, the State asked the Court to impose a life sentence due to the defendant’s demonstrated resistance to rehabilitation, habitual criminal activity and the threat he poses to this community,” said Amy Wren, Assistant District Attorney for Nacogdoches County.