TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison on Thursday for aggravated robbery, according to the DA’s office.

Officials said Gabriel Johnson, 45 of Garrison, was found guilty after evidence presented to the jury said he robbed Razzoo’s restaurant manager after the store closed in the early morning in November 2018.

“Johnson ambushed the victim at gunpoint as he exited the restaurant and forced him back inside,” officials said. “Once inside, he demanded the victim open the restaurant safe that contained about $2,500 in cash.”

During sentencing, officials said the jury heard evidence of Johnson’s criminal history, including six prior felony convictions. Johnson was on parole for narcotics trafficking at the time of the robbery.

Johnson will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Surveillance footage of robbery