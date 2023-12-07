UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was sentenced to prison after injuring a man and pregnant woman in a drunk driving crash.

According to a release, Rodney Seahorn, 48, left a residence in White Oak and traveled North toward Gilmer in early April. He allegedly entered the intersection of FM 1844 illegally and in the wrong lane of traffic. Authorities said he collided with a husband and wife who were reportedly driving to Longview to celebrate the wife’s birthday, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

Officials said the victims had to be cut from the vehicle and their bodies were crushed. The baby reportedly had to be surgically removed and was placed in the NICU for an extend time. The father was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries.

On Thursday, Seahorn entered into a plea bargain agreement where he will be sentenced to eight years with a deadly weapon finding in relation to the mother and baby and another eight years in prison “stacked on top” for the father.

Seahorn was charged with intoxication assault and was probation eligible before a jury.

The victims reportedly were present in the court and delivered a victim impact statement.

“The case stands as a reminder during this holiday season with gatherings and parties that driving while intoxicated is a 100% preventable crime. Lives are tragically altered at the selfish actions of drunk drivers. These crimes are senseless and destroy many innocent people like the victims in this case,” said Criminal District Attorney of Upshur County, Billy W. Byrd.