ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Waylon Pearce, from Athens, has been street racing since he was 12 years old.

“Whenever I was 11 years old, there was a man at Kennedale, I use to go to the racetrack and he let me sit in his race car and it was downhill from there, that was a good memory for me, so hopefully I can do the same for some other kids,” said Pearce, driver for The Dream Team.

After winning most of his races around the U.S., he got the attention of Cali Nate, the team leader of The Dream Team.

“Lots of good racing, a good bit of drama, we make good TV,” said Pearce.

Competitors on the Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” asked Pearce to join.

“Me and 10 other teammates, we went to Vegas and we faced 8 other teams, it was pretty intense,” said Pearce.

With cameras rolling, he hit the track along with his green 1953 Chevy pickup truck “Yoshi”. The driver made it on two episodes of the 4th season. Both times he did great making it all the way to the semi-finals.

“We did good, we won some money for our team, you know we had good luck and then we raced again on night number 4 on 28’s and I did the same thing,” said Pearce.

Pearce is currently back home in East Texas but is still cheering his teammates on in hopes they can win it all and bring home $100,000 to be split among them all.

“Our team is currently in 1st place, it’s a tough battle and there are defiantly some fast cars there, they didn’t invite no team that was slow,” said Pearce.

Pearce sold his truck, Yoshi, to a close friend recently and already has its replacement in the works.

“I think there is a good possibility we will be back this year, my new car will be able to hold big tires and small tires,” said Pearce.

He adds the new vehicle will open the door to even more races and opportunities to be on the show.