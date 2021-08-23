East Texas man wanted after fatal shooting at party

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Center man in connection to a homicide that happened Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 41-year-old Delvin Deon Bailey of Center was killed in an altercation.

Deputies were called to the scene at 10:40 p.m. in reference to a disturbance that involved gunshots. They say Bailey had been fatally wounded.

An investigation revealed that Bailey and 41-year-old Justin Earl Bennett of Center had been in a fight at a party on CR 2225. Witnesses told authorities that Bennett left the party and returned an hour later, then the pair began fighting again.

Witnesses said that during the fight, Bennett fatally shot Bailey and fled the scene in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. That vehicle has since been recovered.

A warrant was issued for Bennett for murder. Bennett is a black male, 5’9″ and weighs roughly 210 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Bennett has tattoos on both forearms, with scars on his left arm and left calf.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SCSO at 936-598-5601 or call 911. Bennett is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities say do not approach him.

“If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Bennett of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense,” a release from SCSO said.