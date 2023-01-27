ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants.

Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years and people told police they paid Caraway for services, but the services were not finished.

Residents reportedly told law enforcement they tried to talk to Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls, officials said.

Police said if anyone did not properly receive services from Caraway and they paid for them, then they should call Atlanta police at 903-796-7973 or their local police department. If anyone knows where Caraway is they should also inform police.