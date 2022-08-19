TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man celebrated his centennial birthday in East Texas on Friday.

Bob Lundmark’s friends surprised him with a 100th birthday party at the Green Acres Bowling Alley.

His hometown is Jamestown, New York. He was born in 1922 and he previously lived in Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. before he joined the U.S. army.

Bob served in World War II, and later on in life became a trainer of race horses for many years, where he met his wife Nancy Lundmark.

Now, the couple makes and sells custom bridles for people in the rodeo world. Bob said one of his favorite hobbies is bowling because of the people he has met.

“Well they’re all my friends I think. I really like to bowl. I started bowling when I was about 80-years-old and I carried about a 170 something average most of the time. But, I had a lot of fun. I met a lot of great people,” said Bob.

He and his wife have two daughters and a son, a few grandchildren and great grandchildren. They are planning to go to Maryland to visit them soon.