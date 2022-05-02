WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Nuon’s Martial Arts in Whitehouse is going to represent East Texas at the U.S. Open Tournament at Disney World in Orlando.

25 student competitors are headed to Florida in June. Teachers at Nuon’s said the kids have worked hard for the event, and they are hoping to show people how impactful martial arts can be.

The center is fundraising for their trip. They have raised $30,000 and their goal is $50,000. To donate, click here. Students won seven state titles in the AOK 2021 State Championship.

Nuon’s opened their doors in 1992. Their martial arts program is said to have helped students build up their discipline and self esteem.