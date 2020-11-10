East Texas mayor declares November Adoption Awareness Month

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A joint proclamation from the cities of Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Ark. was issued on Monday, declaring November to be Adoption Awareness Month in the cities.

Texas-side Mayor Bob Bruggeman was on-hand for the event. Organizers said there are currently 50 children in foster care available for adoption. Those kids are located in Bowie, Cass, Miller and Little River Counties.

Executive Director Angela Coston of For The Sake Of One, a non-profit group, said there are more than 122,000 kids in foster care across the United States, and there are currently 295 kids in care in this area, and there are only 46 foster homes.

“Kids get sent far away to the Fayetteville-area if they are in Arkansas, or to the Houston-area if they are in Texas. I know right now, pretty much, we have zero families that will take teenagers on the Texas-side, so all of the teenagers that are in foster care are either in Dallas or Houston.” Angela Colson

Coston said if you can’t adopt, you can always volunteer or donate. For The Sake Of One is currently raising funds to hire a social worker. For more information, you can find them on Facebook @Forthesakeofonetexarkana. The group’s website is http://www.forthesakeofone.com/.