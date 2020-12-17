East Texas mayor who called President Trump ‘direct descendent’ of the devil arrested for abuse of official capacity

DOMINO, Texas (KETK) – A small-town East Texas mayor who made headlines back in September who wrote a letter to residents calling President Trump a “direct descendant” of the devil has been arrested for abuse of power and unlawful use of funds for political advertising.

Domino Mayor Al Campbell sent a letter to residents along with their city water bill in September. According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Campbell’s letter had “language depicting… President Donald Trump negatively, opposing his re-election, and encouraging the citizens to vote.”

On the letter was a watermark with the city’s official seal and “Mayor Al Campbell” written across the the header of the document.

An investigation was conducted by the Texas Rangers after the Cass County District Attorney’s Office learned of the letter. They were able to obtain a copy from an unopened envelope addressed to a Domino resident and matched it to one that was provided to them.

Investigators questioned Campbell about the letter and he admitted to writing it. He claimed that no extra city money was spent on the newsletter about Trump since they were mailed along with the city water bills.

The Texas Rangers requested an arrest warrant be issued back on November 17 and it was signed by Judge Micki Henderson, Cass County’s Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3.

Under Texas law, the abuse of official capacity charge is a Class B misdemeanor since the cost of the letters and bills were between $100 and $750. The unlawful funds charge would classify as a Class A misdemeanor. All together, Campbell could face jail time and a fine worth thousands of dollars.

It remains unclear if the Cass County DA will look to pursue jail time for Campbell.

In an interview with our sister station KTAL in September, Campbell said he stood by his words.

“The Bible says that the devil is the father of lies. Our president may not be the devil, but he has spawned enough lies to qualify him to be a direct descendant of the aforementioned evil spirit.” Mayor Al Campbell

Domino is located near U.S. HWY 59. In the 2010 Census, the town had a population of just 93. While the voting totals for the City of Domino were not immediately available, President Trump won 79% of the vote in all of Cass County.

Trump would go on to win Texas, but would lose his re-election bid to former Vice President Joe Biden. He is set to replace Trump on January 20 of next year.