BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday.

The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County.

When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the home. There was no one inside the mobile home and no one was injured, said the fire department.

The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.