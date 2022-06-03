TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is a story we have been following for months. According to the Biden Administration and the FDA, they are working to bring more formulas to American families. However, East Texas parents say they have not seen any progress.

One month ago, we spoke to a Lufkin mother struggling to feed her baby. Today, we talked to Charity Roberts again to see if she has seen any improvement on store shelves.

“Well, I thought that things would change, you know, but they really haven’t,” said Charity Roberts.

Longview mom Nicole Rennick said the same thing is true for her.

“So far, I’m not seeing an improvement,” she said. “Seems like every store I go to, all the shelves are wiped out.”

Rennick said she has seen Similac Sensitive, the recalled formula, back on shelves. Although, she cannot find the kind her baby needs.

“I was driving as far as Dallas just a couple of months ago in search of it,” said Rennick. “It has been a nightmare, to say the least. I’ve gone to Louisiana. I’ve gone to Tyler. I’ve gone all the way into South Lake in search of formula.”

A third Operation Fly Formula mission is now bringing in more baby formula from overseas to help relieve American families.

“Still, we have work to do though, but we’re making critical progress,” said President Biden.

But, Roberts said she is still struggling to feed her now six-month-old child, who needs a specific hypoallergenic formula.

“I mean, it’s just it’s really difficult right now,” said Roberts. “It’s a scary time in America. It’s a scary time everywhere. It’s just getting to a point where if we don’t focus on it more as a country, if we don’t realize, hey, our younger generation is hardly able to eat right now. We’re not going to have a younger generation, you know, and I hate to sound so morbid. But what do you expect?”

The Health and Human Services website lists a phone number for parents to call if they need Enfamil baby formula. +1(800) 222-9123.

“High-quality formula is already on its way to American shelves,” said President Biden. “We’ve already conducted two flights with 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles.”

Officials continue to provide resources and reassuring statements, but in reality, there is still a shortage.

“You know God is good, and things have worked out for us, thankfully,” said Roberts. “But, yesterday was a very scary day. So I just I pray for all the other mothers out there.”

A statement from the FDA on Friday in part said that 1.3 million cans are expected beginning in July through October. If 1 million babies get one can of formula, that would maybe last an infant one week.