SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – East Texas is home to some pretty big names, and two of those names were placed on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Sulphur Springs native and New York Times Bestselling author Colleen Hoover made the list under the artist category.

In 2012, Hoover released “Slammed” through an Amazon.com program. By the end of the year, Hoover had self-published a best-selling sequel, “Point of No Retreat,” and signed a deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria.

She’s written 19 books since 2012, 17 of those have been New York Times Bestsellers. Because of Hoover’s success, she decided she didn’t want to keep all those blessings to herself.

“I called my sisters and I was like I think we should start a subscription box and we should donate all the proceeds to charity and it just blew up from there,” said Hoover.

The Bookworm Box started in 2015 in Sulphur Springs and then came Book Bonanza, a book signing conference that started in 2018. Together they offer up autographed books, unicorn paraphernalia, and meet and greets to avid readers. All in the name of charity.

Her novel “It Ends With Us,” first published in 2016, has sold tens of thousands of copies per week and topped bestseller lists. A success owed in part to its popularity on #BookTok, the TikTok niche where young readers create content about their favorite works.

PATRICK MAHOMES

The full list was announced last week, with Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes named in its Titans section along with other influential Texans like Beyoncé.

“Patrick is setting new bars,” Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning wrote to TIME about Mahomes. “He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team.”

Before his rise to NFL fame, Mahomes was a star on East Texas football fields playing for Whitehouse High School. Gilmer Head Coach Alan Mitzel said he knew back then that something was different about Mahomes.

“He’s a superstar, no matter where he goes, and to know that here he is from East Texas, and we scrimmaged against him a few years ago when he was a junior and senior, it’s pretty neat to go oh yeah we were on the field that guy you know that’s pretty awesome,” said Metzel.