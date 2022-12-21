HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas native and former NFL wide receiver was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Kendrick Starling, 42 of Marshall, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021 and was held on a $100,000 bond for the crime he has now been convicted of.

Starling was found convicted by a jury after pleading not guilty to the charge. The trial began on Dec. 15 and concluded with sentencing on Monday.

He graduated from Marshall High School in 1999 before attending San Jose State University and starting his NFL career with the Houston Texans.