NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KETK) — William Clark Green, a Flint native, made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on May 16.

Green put out his sixth studio album “Baker Hotel,” in 2022.

“It became something I never thought I was going to do… I didn’t think we were even on the radar,” Green said before taking the stage.

Green performed the same night as other notable country artists like Josh Turner and Ashley McBryde. He performed his song “Anymore,” which recently hit number one on the Texas Country Radio as well as a song called “My Mother” from his 2018 album “Hebert Island” in a tribute to his mother and wife.

His album “Baker Hotel” received praise from CMT, Wide Open Country, Bluegrass Situation, The Boot, Whiskey Riff and more. Green announced summer tour dates and has plans to announce a large fall tour soon.

Photo: Kaiser Cunningham via All Eyes Media

Photo: Kaiser Cunningham via All Eyes Media

Photo: Kaiser Cunningham via All Eyes Media

Keep up with Green and find more information here.