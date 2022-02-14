LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After winning Super Bowl LVI, the last 24 hours have been a dream come true, for Travin Howard and his mom.

“It’s hard to describe the feelings, so proud walking down on the field last night. Just to see the joy in his eyes and him so excited, to see the young man he’s become, it’s just awesome,” says Dewanta Howard, Travin’s mother.

Once the game was over, the two shared an emotional moment.

“The very first words were ‘We did it. We won.’ That’s the very first words,” says Howard.

His mother looks back at Travin’s journey. He was a star for the Longview Lobos, but not highly recruited.

He made it the NFL and had to battle back after an injury to stay on the team.

Howard’s former high school coach says he had a good feeling Travin would get to this level because of his strong foundation.

“I’m not surprised he’s where he’s at. It starts at home, (they’re a) great family, coached his brother, they’re a part of the Lobo legends,” says John King, Head Longview Football Coach.

Now that the confetti has been cleaned up, Travin’s mother wants children from Longview to follow her son’s mindset.

“Anything you put your mind to, you work hard. You go get it. It’s possible,” says Howard.

Sometimes your achievements aren’t all about you. Sometimes, the things you do, make a positive impact in ways you can never imagine.