Rusk County non-profit organization holds ‘Be the Light’ event during National Adoption Month

RUSK COUNTY (KETK) – Buckner Children and Family Services will host a free virtual meeting called “Be the Light” on Sunday, November 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. over Zoom.

November is National Adoption Month. In East Texas, there are many children in need of foster families.

During Sunday’s event, East Texans will learn how to support foster homers and organizations.

According to Buckner Children and Family Services, in 2019 there were 165 Rusk County children who were placed in the foster care system. Out of those 165 children, only 11% went to Rusk County homes.

The non-profit’s officials said that staying in the area makes the transition less traumatic for foster children and also increases the odds of a reunion with their biological family.

“There’s a huge need for support with these families. I believe it’s 60 percent who quit within the first year. It’s due to a lack of support and isolation,” said Elisabeth Sabella, a case manager for Buckner Children and Family Services. “So beyond just recruiting foster homes we’re trying to support the families that we have and give them a better support network and better wrap around support so they can continue what’s really a difficult job.”

The organization also said that there are approximately 20 children in Rusk County needing to be adopted.

Various East Texas non-profits will speak during the meeting. To register, you can visit: pages.buckner.org/bethelight.