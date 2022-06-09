GILMER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas nonprofits are being forced to take a hard look at their budgets. This is happening after pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from the federal government came to a halt.

Nonprofits are struggling financially as they do not have the PPP loans they used to rely on during the height of the pandemic. Many organizations used that money to help pay their staff.

“With donations not coming in as much, we have had to cut some staffing,” said Amy Baskin, Executive Director of Young Audiences Arts for Learning of Northeast Texas.

Now that loans have come to a halt, that is what many nonprofit organizations are feeling.

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas supports the arts for children in local school districts. The nonprofit used this money to pay its staff but with the loans gone and record-breaking inflation, they are having to adjust.

“The PPP loan really helped us to pay our staff and really some of our artists,” said Baskin. “That really carried us through those years because people’s giving patterns shifted because of the pandemic and a lot of people shifted their giving to more basic needs, food, clothing (and) shelter. Because that was so evident in terms of the need.”

It’s not just the arts that are suffering. Organizations that focus on providing homes for those in need are struggling too.

“The thing is, if we don’t have those donations our doors will shut down. We will not be able to help people,” said Melanie Wright, director of Hannah House Ministries, which is a nonprofit that aids pregnant women by providing shelter, medical needs and support with the adoption process.

“Whether that be a mom trying to find a family for her baby that she’s fixing to deliver, we have to keep these doors open,” said Wright.

These nonprofit organizations are 100% donation-driven. If you are interested in making a donation to Hannah House Ministries, click here. To donate to Young Audiences Arts for Learning Northeast Texas, click here.