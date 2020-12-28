East Texas officer, receiving kidney from White Oak woman, tests positive for COVID-19 postponing surgery

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement officer, Tracey Wayne Freeman, tested positive for COVID-19 which has postponed the kidney transplant that was scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 29.

The surgery must be postponed until Freeman and Alyssa Matthews, his donor, both test negative.

Freeman will have a five day push on the GoFundMe page to try and reach the goal while waiting/

“If we all give $10 and share this on our page asking our friends to do the same…the goal will be met,” the post said.

Freeman has spent the last three decades working for Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. He had been suffering from kidney disease for years.

Freeman’s cousin, Angela Broyles, decided to create a Facebook page to search for a donor after she was told she was unable to donate. When she created the page, the support was overwhelming.

“Some days there would be over 10,000 hits on the page,” Broyles said. “He got in so many applications. It’s because of who Tracy is. He’s served his county all his life, traveled with the (Longview High School) Lobo football team. He’s very dedicated to his community and to East Texas.”

Broyles created the page titled “Tracy Wayne Freeman – Needs A Kidney” on Aug. 2. The outpouring of support from the community followed almost immediately.

When 24-year-old Alyssa Mathews came across the Facebook page, she already knew first-hand the importance of organ donating. Her father passed away when she was 11 months old while he was waiting for a kidney donation.

“Tracy is two years younger than what my dad would be now. I wanted to donate to him and his family because growing up I wish somebody would have done that for my dad.” Alyssa Mathews

While she was making up her mind, Mathews turned to a higher power for guidance.

“I felt like God was telling me to do it,” Mathews said. “I prayed about it, I knew for sure God wanted me to do it, but I prayed about it for two days before I responded to their Facebook page. Each step, through all the testing and stuff, I felt like God was present.”

Her older sister became an organ donor before passing away unexpectedly eight years ago. She helped 75 people by being a donor. Mathews even did a college research paper on the merits and misconceptions surrounding organ donation.

“I wanted to really rely on God and now I can give Tracy a kidney, I can see how good God is,” Mathews said. “If my sister wasn’t a donor, I wouldn’t have learned much about organ donation.”

Mathews said that though she is nervous for the operation, she trusts God will carry her through it. In the meantime she will continue working at her home business, Maw Maw’s Bakery.

After serving over a decade as a K9 officer, Freeman is currently a sergeant in the Civil Department. At this time, he requires 10 hours of dialysis nightly.

“Because of HIPAA, we will never know who all applied and exactly how many applied, but I want to thank every one of those people who applied,” Freeman said. “I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for applying.”

Freeman emphasized the importance of organ donation.

“Anybody out there who’s healthy, if they can donate and help somebody else, it would be greatly appreciated,” Freeman said.

To learn more about living donations, click here.