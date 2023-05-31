HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in finding a missing 23-year-old.

Vincent Berardi, 23, was reported missing by his parents on May 20 after last being seen leaving his home in the Fort Worth area, on the doorbell camera around 5:40 a.m. on May 19. On the door bell camera he was seen wearing a red polo shirt and tan khakis. He is said to be around 5’9″, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It has been reported that he was a frequent visitor of the Davy Crockett National Forest in Ratcliff and his 2012 Hyundai Elantra was located in the parking lot of the old ranger station on FM 227 in Ratcliff.

The release stated that the Houston County Emergency Management, sheriff’s office personnel, Houston County Search & Rescue and Kennard & Ratcliff Volunteer Fire Departments were called into action after finding Berardi’s vehicle without him in it. Officials said that the teams searched his favorite area, the 4-C hiking trail, from the Ranger Station to the Neches Bluff site near State Hwy 21 East.

The DPS FLIR aviation unit was called in to assist on the search and flew the area with no sighting of Berardi.

Officials said there is no foul play expected at this time and they believe Berardi may have been picked up by a friend and drove to a separate location.