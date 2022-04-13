TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Crews with the City of Tyler are continuing to clear roadways and repair traffic signals affected by Tuesday night’s storms. In Rains County, the high school gymnasium was damaged by the severe weather.

Tyler officials say that only minor injuries were reported after a tree fell on a driver in a car at the intersection of South Donnybrook Avenue and Troup Highway. City emergency services responded to about 90 calls, about 60 were downed power lines and 14 trees on structures.

Officials say that residents should avoid unnecessary travel in those areas while crews work to clear the damage.

Smith County

The City of Tyler released the following information regarding roadways, traffic signals, parks, and utilities:

Roadways

Crews began working at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and worked through the night. The department estimates it taking up to two weeks to get all the limbs, trees and other debris cleared from the roadways and rights-of-way.

The department has received about 90 reports of downed trees. About half of them have been cleared from the roadways. The others cannot be removed until Oncor assesses the downed power lines tangled in the trees.

South Chilton Avenue and West 4th and 5th Street

The intersections of South Chilton Avenue and West 4th and 5th Street remain closed due to downed trees and power lines.



Eastbound traffic will detour to South Robertson Avenue, Sunnybrook Drive, Old Jacksonville Highway and South Broadway Avenue before returning to East Fifth Street.

Westbound traffic will detour to South Broadway Avenue, Old Jacksonville Highway, Sunnybrook Drive, and South Vine Avenue before returning to East Fourth Street.

Troup Highway and South Donnybrook Avenue

Southbound traffic on South Donnybrook Avenue will detour to East Ninth Street, South Wall Avenue, Troupe Highway, New Copeland Road, East Seagal Street and back to South Donnybrook Avenue.

Northbound traffic will detour to East Seagal Street, New Copeland Road, South Wall Avenue, East Ninth Street and back to South Donnybrook Avenue.

Residents are asked to drive with caution, slow down and avoid areas where trees and power lines are down. Motorists are asked not to remove traffic cones placed across roadways due to safety concerns.

Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at 903-531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at 903-531-1000 during non-business hours.

Traffic signals

South Donnybrook Avenue and Troup Highway

The traffic signal at South Donnybrook Avenue and Troup Highway is set as a red flash. Motorists need to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Crews will be monitoring the seven intersections where the traffic signals are working on generator power due to power outages. The traffic department estimates it could take at least 24 hours for the power to be restored.

Technicians are working to realign detection cameras and road signs misaligned due to the high winds.

Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for the maintenance of State highways including Broadway, Loop 323, Interstate-20 and Toll 49. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responsible for County Roads.

Solid waste

The Solid Waste Department will be doing free brush pickup due to storm damage. Customers can call (903) 531-1388 through Friday, April 22 to schedule a brush pickup. The department will issue a work order during the phone call. There will not be a specified day for the pickup.

Brush must be at the curb. Customers may not see their usual drivers due to different crews being assigned to brush pickup.

Customers are asked to be patient with the brush pickup due to trucks, personnel and resources being utilized by other City Departments to clear downed and uprooted trees from streets and right-of-way.

Parks

Rose Rudman trail remains closed due to downed trees and damages caused by last week’s storms. Residents are reminded to be cautious at City parks and facilities and report new damage to the Parks and Recreation Department at Phone: (903) 531-1370 or through our online form.

Bergfeld Park:

Downed and uprooted trees

Damaged benches, picnic tables and playground equipment

Douglas Park:

Downed and damaged trees

PT Cole Park:

Hanging limbs

Legacy Trail:

At least one large tree is down near Oak Creek.

Gresham Trail:

Downed tree

Rose Hill Cemetery:

Fence damage

Please use caution when visiting City Parks in the upcoming weeks.

Utilities

All essential City Services including water and wastewater services continue to operate at full capacity

RAVE Alert System

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Rave Alert Smart911 System to receive emergency weather notifications (push notifications, texts, calls or email) on their cell phones or landline phones. Users are also encouraged to assist their friends, neighbors and family members who do not have cell phones sign up for the alerts that can go to a landline.

Electricity

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.

Rains County

Rains ISD also said their Rains High School gym was damaged by the storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The translucent panels on top of the west side of the building were blown off.

School officials said they made some changes to make sure students would stay safe when they arrived on campus on Wednesday. Construction crews were also at the school to make plans on how to repair the gym.

The storms on Wednesday caused more damage to the gym. The translucent panels on the east and west sides of the gym were blown off, but students were safe and classes were not impacted by the severe weather.

“We are thankful to the Rains ISD community, staff and students for their patience and support as we navigate this situation,” said the school district.