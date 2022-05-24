TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety believes the Click It or Ticket seatbelt education campaign has saved 6,972 lives in Texas.

As East Texans head into the Memorial Day weekend and kickoff into the summer, more traffic on the roads means a higher risk for crashes and deaths.

In 2021, 1,226 people who died in crashes weren’t wearing seatbelts which was an average of three people per day, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There hasn’t been a single day since Nov. 7, 2000, that someone hasn’t died on Texas roads, according to DPS.

Programs like Stop the Streak and Click It or Ticket have helped spread awareness.

“The thing is we can do all we can to work with DPS, the Texas Department of Transportation, and us at the Tyler Police Department to bring awareness to the fact that you can wear a seatbelt to save your life but it’s up to that person to take that into account and to do it,” said Andy Erbugh with Tyler Police Department.

From May until June 5th, law enforcement will be paying more attention to seatbelt safety, so fastening seatbelts before leaving the driveway could spare wallets and keep East Texans and their family safe.